South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 1, 2021

Shop Fall Plants at Greenville State Farmers Market’s AutumnFest New This Year: Food Vendors

GREENVILLE – Mark your calendars for AutumnFest, the Greenville State Farmers Market’s fall plant & flower festival, on September 24–25, 2021. Visitors can shop for a variety of home, yard and garden décor, along with crafts, traditional fall plants, in-season Certified SC produce and much more.

Food trucks and food vendors are the newest addition to this year’s AutumnFest. Visitors can expect soup, salads, and other fresh favorites on Friday from HostMobile of Project Host. Saturday’s lineup includes delicious Greek cuisine from One Eyed Donkey and caffeine favorites from Vanessa’s Coffee and More.

The two-day event runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Greenville State Farmers Market is located at 1354 Rutherford Road in Greenville.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about AutumnFest and the Greenville State Farmers Market, contact Market Manager Lia Sanders at lsanders@scda.sc.gov or 864-244-4023, or visit greenvillestatefarmersmarket.com.

