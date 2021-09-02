News: Library and NPR Announce National Book Festival Podcast Series

NPR and the Library of Congress are proud to announce a collaboration between the National Book Festival and several of NPR’s most popular podcasts. NPR journalists always interview authors at the Festival and will continue to do so, but this year for the first time, there will be an interview series with National Book Festival authors publishing across NPR’s podcast feeds as part of the Festival.
