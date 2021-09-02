Submit Release
Midwestern State Agriculture Leaders: Buy Locally Grown and Made Products to Support State Food and Agriculture Economies

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 2, 2021

Illinois media contact: Krista Lisser, 217-670-9283

Indiana media contact: Regan Herr, 317-552-9281

Kentucky media contact: Sean Southard, 502-234-4702

Minnesota media contact: Margaret Hart, 651-592-6908

Michigan media contact: Jennifer Holton, 517-284-5724

Ohio media contact: Shelby Croft, 614-429-7185

Wisconsin media contact: Leeann Duwe, 608-224-5130 

MADISON, Wis. – As st​ates continue to revitalize and invest in their economies and support their small businesses, there are some simple ways residents, visitors and consumers can help – buy from and support your local farmers and food-based businesses. From buying fresh produce or jams at your favorite farmers market to eating at an area farm to table restaurant or picking up some tasty state made foods at the grocery store, there are endless ways to help support the state's farming, food and agricultural businesses. 

A video featuring comments from the following state agriculture commissioners, directors, and secretaries across the Midwest on ways to buy local was issued today: 

  • Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDA)
  • Bruce Kettler, Director, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA)
  • Dr. Ryan Quarles, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA)
  • Thom Petersen, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA)
  • Gary McDowell, Director, Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD)
  • Dorothy Pelanda, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA)
  • Randy Romanski, Secretary-designee, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) 
The group of leaders joined together to share their appreciation for essential agricultural and food workers, who continued to work throughout the pandemic and are a key piece to the fabric of our neighborhoods and communities. 

The full video and a transcript can be found here: https://youtu.be/jrX-7CBYYkU. For more information on each state's agricultural department, visit their websites:

