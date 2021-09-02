Submit Release
Sen. Greg Razer’s Statement on Missouri State Parks’ Decision to Remove LGBT History Exhibit from Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, R-Kansas City, today issued the following statement:

“I am extremely disappointed and angry that Missouri State Parks would bend to pressure from those who want to see people like me stripped of our rights and our dignity as American citizens. There is nothing controversial about an exhibit that explains how members of the LGBT community fought to end persecution and demand rights as citizens. This is nothing but ‘cancel culture’ coming from those who want the LGBT community to simply disappear into the shadows again.

“Missouri State Parks owe the LGBT community answers as to why they put this exhibit back in the closet.”

