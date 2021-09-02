Patient satisfaction is always my goal in treating men with prostate cancer, says Dr. David Samadi
Dr. Samadi believes the only way to take care of his patients is to treat them like his own family. Performing robotic surgery from beginning to the end.
The goals of robotic prostate surgery would be cure from the cancer, sexual function and urinary control. This is achievable with experience, passion and technology”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated, reminding men and their loved ones to be vigilant staying strong in the fight against this second leading cause of cancer death in American men. One in eight men will be given a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetime making it imperative all men make prostate health a priority.
— Dr. David Samadi
Dr. David Samadi, men’s health expert and urologic oncologist at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York and author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Health and Wellness, has a motto that he lives by when it comes to treating his patients with prostate cancer: One Team, One Fight, One Family.
“Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is perfect for reminding men that their prostate health matters and I always aim high for complete patient satisfaction,” explained Dr. Samadi. “My patients are like family and with many I’ve formed a lifelong bond. Just because you treat and take care of their cancerous tumor does not mean the medical relationship ends. It’s an ongoing relationship of overseeing their medical needs while I continue to monitor their prostate and overall health.”
One of the many thousands of men Dr. Samadi has treated and has formed a special bond with is an African American man from Florida named Rudy Carter. Rudy, US Army retired, former Army JROTC Instructor, and an Afghanistan war veteran, was diagnosed with stage 2 prostate cancer in 2018. He methodically did his research to find and be treated by the best prostate cancer surgeon for him.
“My prayers were answered when I found Dr. Samadi,” exclaimed Rudy. “At that time I was going through one of the darkest moments of my life and when I reached out to Dr. Samadi, it restored my faith in humanity. I sent my medical information to Dr. Samadi and then he personally called me. Not someone from his office, but Dr. Samadi himself. That impressed me immensely. He patiently listened to my prostate cancer story and when Dr. Samadi said, “Come to New York, I’ll take care of you.” That’s when I knew I had found the right doctor.”
Rudy needed to have prostate cancer surgery and Dr. Samadi, who developed the Samadi Modified Advanced Robotic Technique (SMART) surgery, performed the procedure from beginning to end helping him preserve sexual functioning along with urinary continence, two important quality of life issues for men. Achieving a successful outcome in robotic surgery is best performed in the hands of an experienced and skilled surgeon, like Dr. Samadi. His personal attention to every detail, from start to finish, helps meet and exceeds these goals which are always his aim for every man he treats.
“As an African American man, I’m here to tell them prostate cancer can be treated and treated successfully,” said Rudy. “There’s a lot of fear and misinformation about prostate cancer in the black community. Men are afraid when they are told they have this disease. They’re upset about the possibility of loss of sexual functioning and urinary incontinence, feeling helpless. I had those same concerns but Dr. Samadi alleviated a lot of my fears and that why it’s important to seek out his help and more importantly to get treated.”
One in seven African American men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime and are at an increased risk over other ethnicities. Overall, the five-year relative survival rate for African American men diagnosed with prostate cancer is 97%. When the disease is caught early, this rate increases to nearly 100%.
“No matter what type of cancer someone is diagnosed with, early detection and treatment is key for beating it back and that certainly applies to prostate cancer,” explained Dr. Samadi.
Rudy went on to add, “Dr. Samadi and his staff came to my rescue. Our bond is special. That’s why I do what I can reminding men to get their PSA levels checked, eat healthy, and be physically active. Cancer is a journey and Dr. Samadi has done a masterful job of standing by my side. Never once have I or my family felt abandoned.”
Rudy strongly believes that patient satisfaction relies on a bond with their doctor built on trust, respect, faith, and gratitude. His advocacy for prostate cancer is helping remind men that their prostate health matters.
Dr. Samadi agrees, “We need more men like Rudy spreading the word, especially during prostate cancer awareness month that prostate cancer can be beat. Your quality of life can be restored. I’m here to help.”
“I wanted to do something special for Dr. Samadi,” said Rudy. That’s why I came up with a t-shirt explaining his approach, similar to what I learned in the military; One team, one fight, one family. It tells you everything you need to know.”
