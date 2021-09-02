Polycarbonate Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028
Increasing application of polycarbonate in industries such as electrical & electronics, and automotive is the most significant factor contributing to the marketNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent study, Polycarbonate Market forecasts the business performance of the Polycarbonate market for the forecast period, 2021 to 2028. The study considers the estimated period as the base duration and brings to light the important information associated with the market size, share and growth rate of the Polycarbonate market.
The global polycarbonate market is expected to reach USD 32.14 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polycarbonates are a group of transparent amorphous polymer which allows ease of processing and can be easily molded or thermoformed. These materials find application in a variety of products that demand high impact resistance, high-temperature resistance, and optical transparency.
Escalating use of polycarbonates in the electrical & electronics industry is one of the most significant factors contributing to the growth of the market. In this industry, these materials are used in various applications which comprise household appliances like TV’s, power housing, connectors, and battery boxes.
Increasing use of polycarbonates in automotive applications is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Of the various types of polycarbonates, the extruded sheet has the highest rate of consumption. The materials are deployed in the production of several automotive parts, including headlights, displaced glass, airbag covers, consoles, sunroofs, air vents, and small window panes, among others. The windows and windscreens offer the highest growth opportunities for the market players in the upcoming years. The high impact resistance, high-temperature resistance, and optical transparency of these materials makes them an essential constituent in advanced automotive lighting applications, comprising headlamp lenses, headlamp bezels, and light guides.
An emerging trend is making China a popular base for chemical production as several major companies are shifting or expanding their production bases to China. Global leaders have also been establishing R&D bases in Asia owing to the advantages that come with the location such as availability of talent and proximity to the consumer chain. This report highlights the major contributing sectors in the industry and details the niche areas that exhibit potential to have an impact on the overall growth of the industry. The key players that account for a sizable portion of the market share have been profiled in this report. The research comprises of crucial information that has been drawn after analyzing the trends in the market. It includes market insights that aim to help the readers navigate their business ventures.
Scope of the Report:
The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.
In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-
Covestro, SABIC, Teijin Industries, Trinseo, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp., Lotte Chem, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Chi Mei Corporation, Entec Polymers, Lone Star Chemicals, and RTP Company among others.
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Plates
Sheets
Film
Foil
Strip
Others
Grades Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Injection Molding
Extrusion
Others
Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Medical
Construction
Optical Media
Others
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate of the Polycarbonate market for the forecast period? What will be the market size and the share occupied by the prominent vendors by the estimated period?
What are challenges and threats faced by the prominent vendors operating in the Polycarbonate market?
Who are the prominent vendors and what has been their business strategy so far to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?
What are the past, present and emerging trends likely to influence the growth rate of the Polycarbonate market for the forecast period?
What are the opportunities prominent vendors can bank on to generate more profits during the estimated period?
