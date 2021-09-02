7:00 AM UPDATE: Roads Impacted by Flooding in North Central Pennsylvania

09/02/2021 ​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically. Columbia Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.

Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Neyhart Road and Green Creek Road in Orange Township.

Open) Route 1019 (Cemetery Road/Freas Avenue) between Freas Avenue in Berwick and Route 1014 (Evansville Road/Martzville Road in Briar Creek Township.

Route 2001 (Ideal Park Road / Mill Road) between the intersection with Numidia Drive in Locust Township and Mill Grove Drive in Roaring Creek Township.

Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) between the intersection with Route 339 (Main Mifflin Drive /Mainville Drive) in Main Township and the intersection with Township Road 339, Beaver Township.

Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.

Route 339 between the intersection with Dog Town Road in Beaver Township and the intersection with Full-Mill Hill Road in Main Township.

Route 3016 (Hollow Road) between the intersection with Hollow Road and the intersection with Route 487 (River Hill Drive) in Catawissa.

Route 4013 (Whites Church Road) between the intersection with Fox Hollow Road and the intersection with English Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

(Open) Route 4012 (Peppermill Road) between the intersection with Buckhorn Road in Hemlock Township and the intersection with Columbia Hill Road in Madison Township.

Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.

Route 93 between Route 1013 (Draketown Road) in Orangeville Borough and Cabin Run Road in North Center Township

Route 487 between Route 3003 (Ashton Hollow Road) in Franklin Township and Route 54 (Market Street) in Ralpho Township

(New) Route 1010 (Hosler Road) between Shelhamer Road in North Centre Township and Route 1013 (Draketown Road) in Orange Township. Montour Route 2014 (Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road) between the intersection with Route 254 (Washingtonville Road) and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.

Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township.

(New) Route 3003 (Narehood Road) at the intersection with Route 3006 (Stump Road) in Liberty Township. Northumberland Route 4010 (Reagan Street) between Third Street and Second Street in Shamokin.

Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road) between the intersection with Route 890 in Rockefeller Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin, Coal Township.

(Open) Route 4020 (Hallowing Run Road) between the intersection with 890 and the intersection with Dornsife Mountain Road in Rockefeller Township.

(Open) Route 4017 (Boyer Hill Road) between the intersection with Shipman Road in Lower Augusta Township and the intersection with Shock Road in Upper Augusta.

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between the intersection with Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque.

Route 2013 (Badmans Hill Road) between the intersection with Irish Valley Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Ralpho Township.

(Revised) Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and the intersection with Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township.

(Open) Route 4022 (Boyles Run Road/Mountain Road) between the intersection with Route 147 and the intersection with School House Road in Lower Augusta Township.

Route 4005 (Market Street / Main Street) between the intersection Main Street in Snydertown and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin.

Route 54 between the intersection with Route 487 (Valley Avenue) in Ralpho Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township.

(New) Route 2004 (Bowden Road) between Route 54 (Elysburg Road) and Route 2003 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township. Snyder (New) Route 3005 (Millrace Rad) between the intersection with Heister Valley Road and the intersection with Route 35 in Perry Township.

Route 3006 (Middle Road/Heister Valley Road) between Ridge Road and Heister Valley Road in West Perry Township. Union. Route 2004 (Maple Street/Furnace Road) between the intersection with Brouse Road/Grove Road in Buffalo Township and the intersection with East Street in Mifflinburg Borough.

Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between the intersection with Buffalo Road and the intersection with Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township.

Route 3003 (Coldrun Road/Grand Valley Road / Eighth Street / Millmont Road) between the intersection with Eighth Street and the intersection with Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg Borough.

Route 3004 (Trails End Road / Creek Road / Red Ridge Road) between the intersection with Shirk Road in Hartley Township and the intersection with Millmont Road in Lewis Township. PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA , which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3 MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov ###