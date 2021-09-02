iiiF150 Launches Flagship Rugged Phone R2022 That Is a Game Changer

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, rugged phone expert iiiF150 (owned by Shenzhen OXO technology., Ltd) is launching a flagship Neo-rugged phone R2022 which is the first authentic rugged phone in the industry that provides powerful performance without compromising its display quality and bearing the weight that rugged phone usually cannot avoid. It features FHD+90Hz display refresh rate, 180Hz touch sample rate with powerful G95 4G flagship processor. R2022 could potentially last for 2 months in Extreme mode while having a 30% thinner than average smartphone.



Neo-Rugged phone R2022 challenges the industry benchmark

Designed to be a recognizable and adventurous octagonal shape, R2022 stands out among many rugged phones, and particularly popular among younger users. The powerful features enable them to use the smartphone during hiking, biking and all outdoor adventure activities.

It’s the first rugged phone with FHD+ 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sample rate. With the original structure design, R2022 can bear the impact from 1.8J drop of steel ball, which is 9 times stronger than average smart phones, for example iPhone 12.

It is also the first rugged phone with 64MP+20M dual AF infrared night vision function to light up your night，which provides not only great image quality during the day, but also flawless night surveillance during camping, hunting at night, especially for those who work under special conditions.

As all the other rugged phone may advertise, the toughness is inevitably the selling point. For R2022, it raises up the par once again. It is a diving rugged phone that can stay in 1.5m depth of water for 8 hours, which is 4 times better than the rugged phone industry benchmark. Besides, it can function perfectly at a temperature range of -20℃—70℃.

Equipped with 8300 mAh battery, R2022 is able to last for 2 months in Extreme mode. This flagship phone is also partnered with a flagship processor G95. It makes watching HDR movies online a much smoother experience. 4k and 30FPS video, 8 core CPU, 800MHz GPU and AI flagship processor enable the most fluent gaming experience even with multiple people joining online at the same time. Self-developed antenna technology enables global frequency band, R2022 realized a connect rate 20% higher than average flagship smartphones, and signal enhancement rate 10% higher. This makes R2022 suit more usage scenarios while providing a safe communication for outdoors activities especially in remote areas. People who work as a security guard or a supervisor may find It particular powerful and versatile in their work conditions.

Now R2022 is available in Aliexpress (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003173496156.html), the early bird promotion would begin at 0:00 6th Sep. PST Time for only $199.99 (limited pieces).

iiiF150 - rugged but also intelligent，initiative and industrial

Just as the brand slogan tells you, toughness and safety are everything when it comes to rugged phones. Therefore, iiiF150 has put in all efforts to make the perfect phone in this category. By going through 8000 times of squeeze test, 20000 times of drop test, 600 of rolling test, 150000 times of touch screen and 100000 times of fingerprint unlocking test, iiiF150 is pushing itself to a limit to produce the best phone. iiiF150 has redefined the toughness of smartphones in its own unique approach. It knows what customers really need and push its limit to reach them.

However, roughness is not the only thing iiiF150 is craving for. The technological innovation, the originality, industrial culture are motivations lie behind every team member inside iiiF150. It has and will always the driven force in the development and breakthroughs in the future. By truly realizing the ambitions iiiF150 set for themselves, iiiF150 is becoming a definer of the NEO-Rugged Phone industry in global market.

About iiiF150

iiiF150 was born in 2020. Its idea comes from some members of OXO technology. They are super enthusiasts of outdoor sports. In the daily use of spare mobile phones, they want to pursue better experience and design. They hope iiiF150 can provide more users with a better outdoor lifestyle.

iiiF150 began to design a flagship product with the attitude of an innovator on the basis of respecting its predecessors. Based on the premise of rugged performance, colorful design, flagship camera and display, active safety, endurance, and communication positioning, based on all Brand, product, user thinking, iiiF150 provides users with a product that can bring users innovation, safety and sturdiness, so they named it "octagonal warrior" with a pragmatic and tough name. As a gift to users as a new brand.

iiiF150 is based on the concept of "NEO-RUGGED" to help users build the most "safety" and beautiful outdoor life.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen OXO technology., Ltd

Contact Person: Micaela

Email: zhengf@ant-ai.cn

Tele: 86+15202456379

Website: https://iiif150.com





SOURCE: Shenzhen OXO technology., Ltd