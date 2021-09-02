Assistant Attorney General- Department of Health

The Office of Vermont Attorney General Human Services Division has an immediate opening for a full-time assistant attorney general to provide legal services to the Vermont Department of Health (VDH). The job requires at least 5 years of relevant legal experience.

The Legal Unit for VDH provides legal services to its divisions including the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs, Health Surveillance, Maternal and Child Health, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, the Office of Local Health, the Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Injury Prevention, as well as to the Board of Medical Practice and the State Board of Health. The attorneys represent VDH in administrative and civil litigation, including enforcement actions related to public health measures and lead and asbestos violations. Attorneys also provide legal advice on a host of issues including rulemaking and legislative proposals as well as relevant health privacy laws. Work will also include reviewing state contracts, access to public documents requests, and providing training in health law to VDH employees and other audiences.

The Unit consists of two Assistant Attorneys General who work closely with VDH General Counsel.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in public health law. Candidates must possess excellent research, writing, and public presentation skills The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or be eligible to obtain admission by waiver.

This is an exempt, full-time, position located in Burlington, Vermont. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The Office of the Vermont Attorney General offers very competitive leave and insurance benefits as well as workplace flexibility.

The Office of the Vermont Attorney General is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. For a full copy of the EOE policy, please see:

https://humanresources.vermont.gov/sites/humanresources/files/documents/FY2021%20EEO%20PLan.pdf

Please submit cover letter, resumé, references and writing sample by email to: marcia.garlisi@vermont.gov. Please mention “Assistant Attorney General/Department of Health” in your application. This position will remain open until filled.

Last modified: September 2, 2021