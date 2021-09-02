Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028
High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreementsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market was valued at USD 7.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.78 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2%.
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six million people in the United States acquire HPV each year. At least 20 million already have it, and more than half of all sexually-active adults are expected to be infected during their lifetime. Cervical Cancer is a type of cancer which occurs in the lower part of the uterus which is connected to the vagina. Most of cervical cancer cases are caused by various strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV) which is a sexually transmitted infection. Vaginal bleeding, watery bloody discharge ad pelvic pain during intercourse are the symptoms of cervical cancer. Cervical Cancer can be diagnosed with the help of screening tests like Pap test, HPV DNA test, punch biopsy and endocervical curettage to treat two types of cancer i.e. Squamous cell cancers and Adenocarcinoma.
Increasing adoption of Pap test, huge amount of government funding, increase in occurrence of cervical cancer in middle age women which leads to increase in number of screening, and increase in awareness are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market. For instance, Medicaid, the popular government insurance program, covers the screening for cervical cancers. Medicare, another widely used insurance, covers Pap test, pelvic exam, and clinical breast exam for cervical cancer screening, every two years. These programs were found to be responsible for the growth of the overall market. Certain manufacturing and pharmacological issues and regulatory hurdles are hindering the growth of the market.
Increased FDA approval to companies is also propelling the growth of this market. For instance, in June 2020, FDA approved Bevacizumab (Avastin) of Genetech/Roche Inc plus chemotherapy for treating advanced cervical cancer patients.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in Asia Pacific due to high awareness and access to modern healthcare infrastructure, low cost of VIA test and rise in consumption levels.
• The market for point of care testing type segment is expected to hold the fastest growing CAGR because of increase in demand for speedy monitoring patients by doctors and clinicians.
• Europe is the second largest region with a share of 25.8% due to the high cases of cervical disorders in France, Germany, and United Kingdom etc.
• HPV Testing is accounted to be the second leading segment which holds a market share of 25.4% due to high usage for advanced diagnostics and cost effective procedures.
• Diagnostic Centres segment is projected to have the highest CAGR among the other end user type.
• North America is expected to account for the 45.6% of the global Cervical cancer Diagnostic market owing to the increasing occurrence of cervical cancer cases, rise in female population, growing acceptance of HPV infections along with government funding scenario.
• Radiation Therapy segment holds the second largest share in this market which is valued at USD 2123.6 million due to its expensive manufacturing cost but people prefer it because it kills cancer cells at one go.
• Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market on the basis of biomolecule type, disease type, profiling technologies, application, services and the regional outlook:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
• Pap Smear Tests
• Colposcopy
• HPV Testing
• Biopsy & Endocervical Curettage
• Others
Therapy (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
• Surgery
• Radiation Therapy
• Chemotherapy
• Targeted Therapy
End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Diagnostic Centres
• Laboratories
• Others
Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
