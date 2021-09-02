Pulse Oximeter Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Size, Share, Price Trends Analysis, Top Leaders and Global Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pulse Oximeters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global pulse oximeters market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A pulse oximeter refers to a small, lightweight medical device that is utilized for monitoring the amount of oxygen present in the patient’s blood. It is non-invasively attached to the fingertip, toe or earlobe of individuals and efficiently detects minor changes in the oxygen levels. It also assesses the saturation of oxygen by utilizing specific wavelengths of light. Upon assessment, the pulse rate and the percentage of oxygen are reflected in the display attached to the device. It is mostly used in critical care settings during emergencies, surgical procedures and recovery in hospital wards.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pulse-oximeter-market/requestsample
Global Pulse Oximeters Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of chronic diseases on the global level. Patients suffering from serious health conditions, such as sleep apnea, asthma, hyperlipidemia, cardiac arrhythmia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), require constant monitoring of pulse rates and oxygen saturation levels. The rising number of such patients is boosting the uptake of pulse oximeters on the global level. Apart from this, a significant increase in the geriatric population and the growing emphasis on patient safety and monitoring are catalyzing the market growth. There has also been an increasing preference for the adoption of non-invasive medical devices among patients and healthcare professionals. This, along with the introduction of portable and wearable oximeters, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) and clinical trials have led to the advent of efficient variants in the market. The integration of these devices with artificial intelligence (AI), smartphones, and advanced sensors and microprocessor technology, is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe as patients suffering from the condition need continuous monitoring of their respiratory parameters, among various other medical aids. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pulse-oximeter-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
• CAS Medical Systems Inc.
• Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
• Koninklijke Philips NV
• Masimo
• Medtronic Plc
• Nonin Medical Inc.
• Opto Circuits
• Smiths Medical, Inc.
• Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems),
• Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)
Pulse Oximeters Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Fingertip pulse oximeters
• Handheld pulse oximeters
• Wrist-worn pulse oximeters
• Others
Breakup by Sensor Type:
• Reusable
• Disposable
Breakup by End-Use:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Home Healthcare
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Refrigerated Transport Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refrigerated-transport-market
Chemical Logistics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-logistics-market
Power Transistors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-transistors-market
Baby Cribs and Cots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-cribs-cots-market
Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cervical-cancer-diagnostics-market
Amino Acids Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/amino-acid-technical-material-market-report
Interior Architectural Coatings Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/interior-architectural-coatings-market
Fixed Satellite Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fixed-satellite-services-market
Television Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/television-advertising-market
Electric Lawn Mower Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-lawn-mower-market
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pulse-oximeter-market/requestsample
Global Pulse Oximeters Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of chronic diseases on the global level. Patients suffering from serious health conditions, such as sleep apnea, asthma, hyperlipidemia, cardiac arrhythmia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), require constant monitoring of pulse rates and oxygen saturation levels. The rising number of such patients is boosting the uptake of pulse oximeters on the global level. Apart from this, a significant increase in the geriatric population and the growing emphasis on patient safety and monitoring are catalyzing the market growth. There has also been an increasing preference for the adoption of non-invasive medical devices among patients and healthcare professionals. This, along with the introduction of portable and wearable oximeters, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) and clinical trials have led to the advent of efficient variants in the market. The integration of these devices with artificial intelligence (AI), smartphones, and advanced sensors and microprocessor technology, is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe as patients suffering from the condition need continuous monitoring of their respiratory parameters, among various other medical aids. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pulse-oximeter-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
• CAS Medical Systems Inc.
• Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
• Koninklijke Philips NV
• Masimo
• Medtronic Plc
• Nonin Medical Inc.
• Opto Circuits
• Smiths Medical, Inc.
• Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems),
• Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)
Pulse Oximeters Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Fingertip pulse oximeters
• Handheld pulse oximeters
• Wrist-worn pulse oximeters
• Others
Breakup by Sensor Type:
• Reusable
• Disposable
Breakup by End-Use:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Home Healthcare
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Refrigerated Transport Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refrigerated-transport-market
Chemical Logistics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-logistics-market
Power Transistors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-transistors-market
Baby Cribs and Cots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-cribs-cots-market
Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cervical-cancer-diagnostics-market
Amino Acids Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/amino-acid-technical-material-market-report
Interior Architectural Coatings Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/interior-architectural-coatings-market
Fixed Satellite Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fixed-satellite-services-market
Television Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/television-advertising-market
Electric Lawn Mower Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-lawn-mower-market
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here