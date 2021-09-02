Applicants Tracking System (ATS) Market Size, Global Research Report, Leading Companies Share and Forecast 2021-206
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Applicant Tracking System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global applicant tracking system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An applicant tracking system (ATS) is the software that automates, organizes and monitors the recruiting and staffing operations of an organization. It acts as a central repository for candidate data and enables the recruiters to streamline the hiring process by filtering qualified and deserving candidates for the job. It helps in scheduling interviews, sending rejection letters, digitally handling the required paperwork and minimizing the overall workload. Besides this, ATS eliminates human bias and errors as the software screens the job application postings across multiple job boards.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Organizations around the world are focusing on automating the recruitment and hiring process to save their time and efforts. Consequently, they are adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) systems that improve staffing efficiencies and productivity. Apart from this, ATS enables companies to use strategic methods for promoting their brand and attracting qualified job seekers. Furthermore, the increasing penetration rate of cloud-based platforms, in confluence with the adoption of mobile-based recruitment systems, acts as another factor that is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing need for replacing conventional hiring methods, improving the quality of hiring decisions, and reducing time-wastage and costs is escalating the demand for applicant tracking systems across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
• ApplicantStack
• Outer Limits Technology Inc.
• ClearCompany Inc.
• Greenhouse Software Inc.
• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
• iCIMS Inc.
• JazzHR
• Jobvite Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• SAP SE
• SilkRoad Technology, Inc.
• SmartRecruiters Inc.
• TribePad Ltd.
• Ultimate Software Group Inc.
• Zoho Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Deployment:
• On-premises
• Cloud
Breakup by Organization Size:
• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Breakup by Component:
• Software
• Services
Breakup by End-User:
• BFSI
• IT and Telecommunications
• Government and Public Sector
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Middle East and Africa
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
