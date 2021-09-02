Euro Note Souvenir Releases Limited Edition Commemorative Note of Kilkenny Castle
5,000 lucky collectors can get a 0 Euro note of Ireland’s iconic Castle
When we choose a site to be honored with a commemorative note, we take its cultural significance very seriously”HEADFORD, GALWAY, IRELAND, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For as long as Ireland has had a name, it has had Kilkenny Castle. Though the structures may have evolved over the years, the site held cultural and strategic significance dating back to the 12th century and the dawn of the Lordship of Ireland. Now, those of Irish descent around the world can carry this iconic landmark with them, thanks to the new limited edition commemorate Zero Euro Note from Euro Note Souvenir.
— Peter Schneider
“When we choose a site to be honored with a commemorative note, we take its cultural significance very seriously,” said Peter Schneider, Founder of Euro Note Souvenir. “From St. Patrick to the Celtic Harp, we try to make sure that our selections are inspiring and iconic. Kilkenny Castle is both.”
These zero Euro notes will be printed in the same facility that presses Euro banknotes for the E.U. at the behest of Euro Note Souvenir. Euro Note Souvenir is the exclusive license-holder of zero Euro notes in Ireland, which gives the company the ability to create commemorative Euro notes with the look and feel of real Euro currency. The company has previously honored other iconic Irish mainstays, including the city of Dublin, revolutionary Irish politician Michael Collins, and the Cliffs of Moher.
“Depending on who you ask, we are at around the 850th anniversary of the construction of the first castle on the site by Richard de Clare, the 2nd Earl of Pembroke,” says Peter Schneider. “Whether you believe it’s 1171 or 1173, you can pick up one of these commemorative notes while they last and be covered.”
The Kilkenny Castle Zero Euro Note features the historic profile of Kilkenny Castle on the front, surrounded by a ring of stars. On the back of the note are other historic structures, including the Coliseum in Rome and the Eiffel Tower, declaring Kilkenny Castle as a landmark of global renown.
“While it may not be as globally recognizable as the Eiffel Tower, any true Irish person knows the silhouette of Kilkenny Castle,” says Schneider. “If you’ve been to it, you know the profound sense of history that washes over you the moment you step on the grounds.”
Just 5,000 of these limited edition notes will be printed. Peter Schneider is available for inquiries regarding the Kilkenny Castle commemorative Euro note and the process of making commemorative zero Euro notes. To get in touch, contact Euro Note Souvenir at info@euronotesouvenir.com.
Peter Schneider
Euro Note Souvenir Ltd
+353 894373806
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn