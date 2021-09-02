Organic Is the New Lifestyle - Here's How Conscious Food Choices Have Gained Significance in Recent Times
An initiative to promote a healthier and clean lifestyle in today’s fast-paced life.
— Maria Rodale
In the last few years, a lot of people have started opting for a cleaner and toxic-free organic way of living. A few lifestyle changes not only come with several health benefits but also helps saving money in the long run. As during the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is focused on boosting their immunity, and what better way to strengthen the immune system than choosing an organic lifestyle. Realising that the organic products are minimally processed and have no chemicals in production or growth, an increasing number of people are preferring to buy organic grocery online.
What makes organic foods so special?
The term “organic” refers to the way producers grow and process agricultural products. Health-conscious people often prefer staying away from refined table sugar. Thanks to the wide variety of natural sweeteners, they do not have to cut down on sweets altogether. There are endless alternatives to processed sugar like jaggery powder, coconut sugar, brown sugar, and raw honey online. The ancient Indians knew their ingredients and their health benefits before making lip-smacking dishes out of them. Being a great source of vitamin C and packed with antioxidants, there are numerous health benefits to Kashmiri chili powder. These benefits however are only effective if the chili is free from any harmful toxins and chemicals. Gram flour is the main ingredient in several traditional Indian dishes. It is also a great choice for people who want to switch to a gluten-free diet. The Begal gram flour made from 100% fresh and organic chickpeas is power-packed with flavour and micronutrients to uplift the taste and nutritional value of the meals.
People who are trying to lose some inches make it a point to deprive themselves of ghee and oils. However, studies have now shown that extra virgin oils have little to no saturated fats. In fact, medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs) present in the cold-pressed coconut oil are digested easily by the body and are known to boost metabolism and increase energy. Clarified butter or ghee is one of those toppings that can elevate the taste of any dish manifold. Be it the morning paratha, evening dal khichdi, or any desi sweet dish, Indian cuisine is incomplete without this golden nectar of pure goodness. According to the Ayurveda, including a spoonful of A2 Gir Cow Ghee in your daily diet has numerous benefits like strong bones, improved digestion, strong immunity, glowing skin, and better eyesight.
Starting the day with coffee has become the habit of most people nowadays. Even though coffee has its own set of health benefits like boosting energy levels and metabolism, these benefits are best retained when the coffee is pure and free from any harmful chemicals. 100% pure and organically sourced filter coffee powder online from Conscious Food can be the perfect pre-workout drink for people aiming for fat loss.
With numerous benefits to the body as well as the environment, the habit of switching to organic products should be cultivated from childhood so that one gets proper nutrition from a young age. The increased consumption of locally and organically grown products not only strengthen your immunity but also promote easy absorption of nutrients in the body.
Conscious Food is an initiative to promote a healthier and clean lifestyle in today’s fast-paced life. Sourced responsibly and organically from the local farmers, all the products from Conscious Foods are 100% organic and pure. The brand is recognised by ECOCERT (an international inspection and certification body for organic, fair trade, and good agricultural practices) as an officially certified trading house.
