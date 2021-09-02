Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-30

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.45 billion in 2020 to $3.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%. A rise in geriatric population is driving the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market.

The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market consists of sales of orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment and related services. Orthopedic braces and support systems are primarily used in injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, post-operative care and osteoarthritic care. These are also used to protect, support and strengthen the joints and muscles and are used by athletes to prevent themselves from injuries.

Trends In The Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market

Due to an increase in the demand for orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment, various companies are adapting themselves to use innovative technologies such as bionic energy savers to solve problems related to injuries in knee, arms or any other movable part of the body. For example, LevitationTM bionic knee brace uses a spring-loaded technology that enhances mobility and provides strength to legs by storing energy when a person sits or rests. These technologies are providing better quality life to people and positively impacts growth of the market.

Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

By Type: Lower Extremity Braces, Upper Extremity Braces, Back And Hip Braces, Other Braces.

By End User: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Other End-Users.

By Product: Soft & Elastic Braces And Supports, Hinged Braces And Supports, Hard & Rigid Braces And Supports.

By Geography: The global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market share, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market players, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market segments and geographies, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: DJO Global, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Breg, Inc. and Ossur Hf.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

