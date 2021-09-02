Global Water Soluble Packaging Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 5.6% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global water-soluble packaging market is expected to grow USD 4.48 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Water Soluble Packaging Market by Solubility Type (Cold Water Soluble and Hot Water Soluble), by Raw Materials (Polymer, Surfactant and Fibre), Packaging Type (Bags, Capsules and Pouches & Pods), End-User, Region, Global Forecast 2020-2027.
The global water-soluble packaging market is expected to grow from USD 2.90 billion in 2019 to USD 4.48 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America holds the largest market share. The ban on plastic by the government has been a factor for the market growth of the product in the region. Furthermore, water-soluble packaging is adopted in many of the industries of the area.
Some of the notable players in water-soluble packaging are Lithey Inc., Mondi Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings, Aquapak Polymer Ltd., Aicello Corporation, MSD Corporation, Prodotti Solutions, JRF Technology LLC, Sekisui Chemicals, Lactips, Cortec Corporation and others. Recently, in October 2019, Aquapak Polymer Ltd. (UK) manufactured and launched sustainable garment packaging bags which were made from their own produced polymer.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418367/request-sample
The solubility type includes cold water-soluble and hot water-soluble. Hot water soluble is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. It is more in demand than the cold-water-soluble. The raw materials segment includes polymer, surfactant and fibre. Among all, polymer is the dominant segment. It can store harmful chemicals. It is hydrophilic, so it is used in the manufacturing of water-soluble films and packaging. It is also used in the agriculture sector to cover harmful fertilizers, thus preventing the farmers from touching. Additionally, it is approved by the FDA, which means it is safe for the packing of food material. The packaging type includes bags, capsules and pouches & pods. Bag accounts for the largest market share as they are widely used in the chemical industry. They are more popular than the other alternatives available as due to the broad applicability.
The end-user segment includes industrial and household. Industrial sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. Water-soluble packaging has more applicability in industries than in households. They are used to pack chemically sensitive product. Further, the growing environmental issue due to the use of plastic is another reason for the rise in demand in the industrial sector.
Water-soluble packaging is used for packing chemically sensitive products. They must have certain features to increase the durability of the product. The quality of these packaging are vital. The companies prefer water-soluble packaging films that provide less waste generation and helps in minimizing the downtime during production. They are used in agriculture, detergents, cleansing agents. Water-soluble packaging films are known by the features including compatibility with printing requirements, machinability, impact strength and stiffness. Another essential feature is that they are ecologically beneficial and produce less or no harm to the environment, which makes them.
Click Here to Access Full Report Copy
About the report:
The global Water Soluble Packaging market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With a transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standards and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of a diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with a global approach.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Fior Markets
+1 201-465-4211
email us here