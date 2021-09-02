Global Surgical Scrubs Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global surgical scrubs market is expected to grow USD 259 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Surgical Scrubs Market By Product (Soap, Gel and Sanitizers), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Surgical Centres, Others), By Utility (Disposable & Reusable), Regions and Global Forecast 2020-2027.
The global surgical scrubs market is expected to grow from USD 182.78 million in 2019 to USD 259 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia Pacific has the highest market share of the global surgical scrub market and is anticipated to carry its headship throughout the projection period. The region is witnessed the highest CAGR during the projection period. Rising diseases and surgeries in the Asia Pacific might promote the market. North America surgical scrubs is second highest market share, associated to improving healthcare coverage as well as increasing instances of diseases. Europe is advanced with robust infiltration of surgical scrub market and is expected to be profitable in future, owing to huge investment by the key players.
3M, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann, Halyard Health, Priontex, Guardian, Medica Europe, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Steris Corporation are some of the most proficient market players of the global surgical scrub market. They are mostly focussed on bringing the new technologies & expanding their territories to grab the significant market share in the future.
Careismatic Brands Grants USD 1 million to Cherokee and Dickies scrubs to Clinics and hospitals for Front Line Healthcare workforce treating for COVID-19 Patients: In cooperation with local governments, medical uniform stores countrywide, Careismatic Brands, the largest U.S. producer of scrubs, declared an endowment of USD 1 million of Cherokee and Dickies branded scrubs to affected hospitals across the nation.
The market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and utility. Product segmented into soap, gel and sanitizers. Among these soap and gel has the highest market share in the global surgical scrub market. Based on the application the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, surgical centres and others. The hospitals and the surgical centres have the most substantial market share of the global surgical scrub market. Based on the utility the market segmented into disposable and reusable.
