Cysteine Market Report 2021-26: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Cysteine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global cysteine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Cysteine is a non-essential amino acid used for protein synthesis and other metabolic functions. It contains sulfur and promotes the stability of proteins. It is commonly found in beta-keratin and is the primaryprotein in skin, nails and hair. Cysteine is a rich source of antioxidants and aids in reducing the signs of aging, inflammation and cell damage,protecting the skin from radiation, increasing muscle mass and healing surgical and burn wounds. It is also used in the manufacturing of various products, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and food and dietary supplements.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Cysteine Market Trends:
The global cysteine market is primarily being driven by the increasing product demand in the pharmaceutical industry as an antidote for acetaminophen overdose. It also aids in the treatment of diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels and reducing insulin resistance. Moreover, the widespread product adoption in the food and beverage industry is providing a thrust to the market growth. Cysteineis used in dough processing and manufacturingmeat flavorings and roast aromas. In line with this, the increasingproduct utilization forthe manufacturing of cosmetics, such as hair conditioners, shaving creams, styling gels and shampoos, is favoring the market growth.
Cysteine Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Merck KGaA, Nippon Rika Co. Ltd, Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co. Ltd, Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Wuhan Grand Hoyo Co. Ltd. (Grand Pharma (China) Co. Ltd.) and Wuxi Bikang Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on production process, application and end use industry.
Breakup by Production Process:
Natural
Synthetic
Breakup by Application:
Conditioner
Flavor Enhancer
Reducing Agent
Human Insulin Production
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Food and Dietary Supplement
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetic
Animal Feed
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
