Global Near Infrared Imaging Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 4.13% From 2020 to 2027
The global Near Infrared Imaging market is expected to grow USD 390 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Near Infrared Imaging Market by Product (Fluorescence Imaging Systems, Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems), Application (Medical Imaging, Preclinical Imaging and Clinical Imaging), and Indication (Cardiovascular Surgeries, Cancer Surgeries, Plastic Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Others), Regions And Global Forecast 2020-2027.
The global Near Infrared Imaging market is expected to grow from USD 282.2 million in 2019 to USD 390 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America dominated the market and is anticipated to lead the market in future as well owing to high disposable income of consumers, speedy adoption of technologically advanced medical devices and diagnostic techniques. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to hold a substantial share of the market owing to increasing cardiovascular diseases, increasing population, and developing medical infrastructure that offers opportunities to the industry players to expand their business in the developing regions.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418360/request-sample
Shimadzu Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Visionsense, PerkinElmer, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AGLI-COR, Inc., Fluoptics, and SurgVision., Quest Medical Imaging B.V., Stryker, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd. These are some key players of the global near infrared imaging market. They are mostly focussed on bringing the new technologies & expanding their territories to grab the significant market share in the future.
Based on product, the near infrared market segmented into fluorescence imaging systems, fluorescence & bioluminescence imaging systems. The fluorescence imaging system has the highest share among the segment.
By application, near infrared imaging market is segmented as pre-clinical imaging, cancer, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, plastic/reconstructive surgeries and others. Cancer surgeries segment is expected to grow significantly in the anticipated years owing to the increasing predominance of cancer on a global measure. Based on indication the market categorized as cardiovascular surgeries, cancer surgeries, plastic surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries and others. So, cardiovascular surgeries and cancer surgeries has the most substantial share in the global near infrared market. Because the number of patients in this disease are the highest among all diseases. End-users are segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinic has the large portion of the global near infrared imaging market.
Click Here to Access Full Report Copy
About the report:
The global Near Infrared Imaging market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With a transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standards and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of a diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with a global approach.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Fior Markets
+1 201-465-4211
email us here