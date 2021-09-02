Impression Die Forging Market Anticipated to Reach $27,163.6 Million by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impression die forging is a metal deformation process, which utilizes pressure to compress a piece of metal to fill in an enclosed die impression. Extreme amount of force is applied to deform the metal, which is subsequently forced to flow into the die chambers. Two types of equipment are generally used for this process such as mechanical forging presses and hydraulic forging presses.

The global impression die forging market was estimated to be $18,293.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $27,163.6 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Improving global economic conditions, increasing innovations in products and equipment and growth in end user industries such aerospace, construction equipment, oil & gas, and others fuel the market growth. However, the market growth is restrained by increasing input costs and high cost of impression die forging process.

Top 10 Leading Players

ATI
Aubert & Duval
Bharat Forge Limited
Bifrangi SpA
Böhler Schmiedetechnik GmbH & Co KG
Ellwood Group Inc.
Mahindra Forgings Europe AG
Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler GmbH
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Riganti Spa

Key Market Segments

By Component Type

Landing Gears
Jet Engines & Turbine Shafts
Crankshafts
Gears
Connecting Rods
Others

By Order Type

Custom Forgings
Catalogue Forgings

By Metal Type

Steel
Titanium Alloys
Iron-Based Heat-Resistant Alloys
Nickel-Based Alloys
Others

By End-User Industry

Aerospace
Oil & Gas
Shipbuilding
Construction Equipment
Railways
Defense
Food
Others

