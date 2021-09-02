Paper Cups Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Paper Cups Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global paper cups market reached a volume of 244.7 Billion Units in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global paper cups market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Paper cups are disposable containers made to serve food and beverages such as tea, coffee, soft drinks, soups, etc. These cups usually contain a plastic/wax coating to retain flavor and prevent the paper from getting wet. They are also durable, temperature-resistant, odorless, and available in various shapes and sizes for specific purposes. Additionally, since paper cups do not require cleaning and can be easily discarded after use, they are widely preferred because of sanitation and hygiene consciousness.
The rising on-the-go consumption of beverages based on hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers is primarily driving the paper cup market. Moreover, the growing awareness towards the environmental damage caused by plastic cups is further catalyzing the demand for eco-friendly alternatives, such as paper cups. Besides this, due to the increasing consciousness of consumers regarding cleanliness and hygiene, there is a growing shift in preferences towards from reusable variants towards disposable paper cups. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the product in takeaway food services, drive-in cafes, coffee shops, etc., is expected to further propel the global market for paper cups during the forecast period.
Paper Cups Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global paper cups market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Benders Paper Cups
Huhtamaki
International Paper
Dart Container
Go-Pak
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global paper cups market on the basis of region, cup type, wall type, application, end user and distribution channel.
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East and Africa
Breakup by Cup Type:
Cold Paper Cups
Hot Paper Cups
Breakup by Wall Type:
Single Wall
Double Wall
Triple Wall
Breakup by Application:
Tea and Coffee
Chilled Food and Beverage
Other Food and Beverages
Breakup by End User:
Coffee and Tea Shops
QSR and Other Fast Food Shops
Offices and Educational Institutions
Residential Use
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Institutional Sales
Retail Sales
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
