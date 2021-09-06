Credico UK join the fight against Covid-19 by supporting local councils in home testing solutions
Credico UK are proud of their ability to support public health capacity in London and Birmingham by offering local residents home-based testing for COVID-19.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credico UK is known for their ability to deliver results as an outsourcing partner for businesses across the globe. The COVID-19 Pandemic has shown the firm's resilience despite the national lockdowns, with the ability to pivot their strategies to remain a key partner to their long standing clients delivering new customers through platforms which maintain safety for both workforce and the public.
Credico UK has supported the The Personal Fundraising Services (PFS) in their efforts to reach over 40,000 households and facilitate 24,000 home tests. The partnership with local councils meant that key messaging was delivered to some of the most vulnerable members of the community, offering tips and advice on how to protect themselves and limit the risk of transmission of COVID-19. This support in surge testing was fundamental to the local councils ability to demonstrate they are dedicated to keeping the most vulnerable people in the communities safe by allowing residents to stay at home and gain access to valuable tests which can stop the spread of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.
Dominic Will, Managing Director of PFS, says:
“It’s been fantastic to be able to keep many of our face-to-face fundraisers working during lockdown by helping to facilitate home testing. Residents have really welcomed the opportunity to carry out tests in the safety of their own homes. And, particularly in the case of older and vulnerable residents, it’s clear that many people are still feeling extremely anxious about leaving their homes, even for essential medical purposes.”
Credico are proud to work alongside The Personal Fundraising Services (PFS) partnering since 2014. By engaging with potential supporters through face-to-face channels in a professional and sensitive manner, funds that exceed £50m have been raised over the past nine years. This significant amount of funding enabled the charity to grow income and enhance service delivery at a time when many charities in the UK saw their income stagnate or decline. It’s not just about raising funds, though. The positive conversations field reps continue to have with millions of people year-on-year provides the reach for brand and services that the organisation would struggle to realise through other partners and channels. This aspect, alongside the vital income generated, and the professional delivery of the campaigns, make the PFS/Credico partnership of the utmost importance looking ahead.
