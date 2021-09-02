Algorithmic Trading Market to Reach $31.49 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 12.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Rise in demand for reliable, rapid, and effective order execution and emergence of favorable government regulations drive the growth of the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Algorithmic Trading Market by Component (Solution and Services), Type (Stock Markets, FOREX, ETF, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, and Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premise), and Type of Traders (Institutional Investors, Long-Term Traders, Short-Term Traders, and Retail Investors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.” According to the report, the global algorithmic trading industry generated $12.14 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $31.49 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Prime determinants of growth -
Rise in demand for reliable, rapid, and effective order execution, emergence of favorable government regulations, and demand to lower down the transaction costs drive the growth of the global algorithmic trading market. However, insufficient risk valuation capabilities restrain the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of AI and algorithms in financial services and increase in demand for cloud-based solutions create new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
• There has been increased inclination toward algorithmic trading to make decisions at a very rapid pace during the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic and reduce human errors.
• In addition, there is an upsurge in the prominence of high-frequency traders (HFT) during the pandemic, which in turn, fueled the market growth for algorithmic trading.
• Market players launched innovative algorithmic trading products to ensure better decision-making than before and fulfill the increased volumes of trading.
The solution segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period -
Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global algorithmic trading market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to its benefits such as instant and accurate trade order placement and reduced transaction costs as there is no need for human intervention. However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028, owing to extensive adoption of professional services among end-users as it offers effective functioning of algorithmic trading throughout the process.
The stock markets segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period -
Based on type, the stock markets segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global algorithmic trading market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of algorithmic trading solutions by investors to trade stocks as it operates through a computer program without a need for human intervention. However, the cryptocurrencies segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2028, owing to rise in interest of trading professionals toward cryptocurrency trading.
North America to maintain its lead position by 2028 -
Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global algorithmic trading market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2028. This is attributed to huge investments in trading technologies and rise in government support for global trading. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, owing to heavy investments by public and private sectors to enhance their trading technologies and automating trading processes.
Leading market players -
• 63MOONS
• Virtu Financial
• Software AG
• Refinitiv Ltd.
• MetaQuotes Software Corp.
• Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd.
• Argo SE
• Tata Consultancy Services
• Algo Trader AG
• Tethys
