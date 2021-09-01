PSD News Release: KAUAI COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER PRE-TRIAL DETAINEE MISSING FROM OVERNIGHT HEADCOUNT

Newsroom Posted on Sep 1, 2021 in Latest News

LIHUE – A pre-trial inmate escaped from the Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC) overnight. Benjamin Brown was confirmed missing from a 10 p.m. headcount. Correctional staff searched the facility grounds and perimeter and notified Kauai Police. How he escaped is under investigation.Brown is 28-years-old. He is 6’1” tall, weighs 160 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Brown is awaiting trial for misdemeanor Abuse of a Family/Household Member. He faces an additional escape charge when found.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kauai Police Department.

