PSD News Release: KAUAI COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER PRE-TRIAL DETAINEE MISSING FROM OVERNIGHT HEADCOUNT

Posted on Sep 1, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

LIHUE – A pre-trial inmate escaped from the Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC) overnight. Benjamin Brown was confirmed missing from a 10 p.m. headcount. Correctional staff searched the facility grounds and perimeter and notified Kauai Police. How he escaped is under investigation.Brown is 28-years-old. He is 6’1” tall, weighs 160 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Brown is awaiting trial for misdemeanor Abuse of a Family/Household Member. He faces an additional escape charge when found.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kauai Police Department.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

