Ken Garff Automotive Group Buys Rodeo Hyundai, Changes Name to Ken Garff Hyundai Surprise

With more than 55 stores in UT, AZ, CA, NV, TX, IA, MI, Ken Garff demonstrates commitment to giving customers exceptional experiences with "We Hear You" brand.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Garff Automotive Group has purchased Rodeo Hyundai in Surprise, AZ, and will operate as Ken Garff Hyundai Surprise, effective today.

“Arizona is a strong market for us, and with the successful opening of Ken Garff Kia in August, expanding our footprint with Ken Garff Hyundai Surprise brings the Ken Garff level of service to even more car shoppers,” said Brett Hopkins, CEO of Ken Garff Automotive Group.

The new Ken Garff Hyundai Surprise dealership at 12925 N. Autoshow Ave., Surprise, will continue to provide premier Hyundai vehicles, which earn prestigious J.D. Power awards for performance and quality year after year.

“This entire area around Surprise continues to grow rapidly, and Ken Garff’s legendary commitment to the employee and customer experience will benefit so many in the area,” said Peter Pasiakos, general manager at Ken Garff Hyundai Surprise.

Operating more than 55 stores throughout Utah, Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Iowa, and Michigan, Ken Garff’s brand slogan “We Hear You” demonstrates its commitment to giving customers exceptional experiences.

“When my grandfather founded Ken Garff Automotive Group in 1932, he built the company on principles of treating people right and creating lifetime customers, which is a practice that lives on today,” said John Garff, president of Ken Garff Enterprises.

Throughout its history, Ken Garff dealerships have amassed awards for their excellent customer service.

“We aim to continually put customer desires as our top priority,” Hopkins said. “Customers can expect the best customer service specialists to make the car-buying experience efficient and stress-free.”

For additional information, visit www.kengarff.com or www.kengarffhyundaisurprise.com.

