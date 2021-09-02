Gov. Wolf: Emergency Responders Sent to Bucks County Following Severe Weather

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that emergency resources have been sent to Bucks County to provide support following severe flooding and tornadoes from the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida.

“This dangerous storm has brought severe weather to Southeastern Pennsylvania, which demands an immediate response,” Gov. Wolf said. “This evening, National Guard high water vehicles, a PA-Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue water rescue team, and two swift water emergency response teams from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission have been dispatched to Bucks County to provide appropriate emergency support. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide state resources as quickly as possible.”

Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency, which allows state agencies to more easily pre-position resources and respond more quickly to requests for state assistance.

Approximately 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members remain on active duty statewide to support local emergency and rescue operations. The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at PEMA remains activated.