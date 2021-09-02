09/01/21-PROPOSED AMENDMENTS ON SURFING SCHOOL REGULATIONS AT KAHALU’U BAY

For Immediate News Release: September 1, 2021

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS ON SURFING SCHOOL REGULATIONS AT KAHALU’U BAY A virtual hearing will be held on September 8th

(Kailua-Kona) – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will hold an online public hearing via Zoom on September 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for proposed amendments of Hawai’i Administrative Rules (HAR) relating to surfing school regulations for Kahalu’u Bay ocean waters.

All interested persons are invited to provide testimony on the proposal, either verbally or in writing. Those interested persons wanting to provide verbal testimony must connect to the Zoom webinar by web or phone within 30 minutes of the start of the hearing.

To provide written testimony:

Persons can send written testimony by email to [email protected] up to September 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. or postmarked by September 15, 2021 and sent to 74-380 Kealakehe Parkway, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 Attn: HAR Review.

# # #

Full details and rules are available in the public hearing notice on the DOBOR website at: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/draft-rules

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)