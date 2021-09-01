Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of South Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the 3100 block of South Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:07 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was exiting their vehicle, at the listed location. Two suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-XF2IV_c4Q

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###