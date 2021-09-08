The Countdown is on for the 11th Annual Blue Shoe Run for Prostate Cancer
-Thousands Run and Pledge to Support Prostate Cancer Research –
Over the years we have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and celebrated and remembered with some incredible people.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2010 The Blue Shoe Run for Prostate Cancer has been the main fundraising event for The Urology Center of Colorado Foundation (TUCC Foundation). Since inception, TUCC Foundation has raised more than $1 million.
— Dr. Richard Heppe
For the last few years and again in 2021 funds raised from The Blue Shoe Run will benefit prostate cancer research through TUCC Foundation and the American Cancer Society. In 2018 and 2019 the run generated $60,000 each year and the goal again this year is to raise $50,000 or more for research. Each year one of the urologists at The Urology Center of Colorado works closely with the American Cancer Society to identify research studies that may not otherwise be funded.
The Blue Shoe Run offers a timed 5k run/walk, 1.5 mile family walk, kids fun run and after party with free food, beer and music.
As the largest fund raising event in Colorado to help stomp out prostate cancer, The Blue Shoe Run draws thousands to run, walk, volunteer, celebrate and support the patients and families fighting cancer, and remember those who can’t be there.
“We started this run more than a decade ago with the intentions to support prostate cancer patients and their families and further research to fight this disease that affects so many people,” says Dr. Richard Heppe, President of TUCC Foundation. “Over the years we have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and celebrated and remembered with some incredible people.”
According to the American Cancer Society 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Research is imperative to find new ways to diagnose, treat and stomp out prostate cancer.
“At The Urology Center of Colorado we focus on all aspects of men’s health including testing for and consulting patients on the risk factors of prostate cancer,” states Dr. Heppe, “it can be a very treatable disease if found early so creating awareness is an important part of The Blue Shoe Run as well.”
The Blue Shoe Run is a timed run so it’s great for competitive runners, but there are also many people that participate in the walk/run part of the 5k, or the family 1.5k. Families with children and pets are all welcome.
To learn more about The Blue Shoe Run and register or donate, please visit TheBlueShoeRun.com
About The Urology Center of Colorado Foundation
The Urology Center of Colorado Foundation is dedicated to advancing urologic care in the Rocky Mountain region through advocacy, research, education and support. The roots of the TUCC Foundation are planted firmly in our core values – collaboration, community and education. The TUCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity and donations may be tax deductible as permitted by law. www.tuccfoundation.org
About The Urology Center of Colorado
The Urology Center of Colorado (TUCC) is the only comprehensive urology center in the Rocky Mountain region providing treatment for all urologic conditions at one locations. TUCC includes: a state-of-the-art urology clinic; radiology, laboratory and pathology services; on-site radiation therapy; a comprehensive urologic cancer center; a clinical research department and a full-service outpatient ambulatory surgery center. www.tucc.com
Keri Olmstead
The Urology Center of Colorado
TheBlueShoeRun@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter