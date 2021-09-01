Governor Newsom Requests Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance for Caldor Fire

Published: Sep 01, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Taking action to further support communities impacted by the Caldor Fire and proactively protect the Lake Tahoe region, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance to bolster the emergency response and recovery efforts underway in El Dorado, Amador, Alpine and Placer counties.

“California stands with Lake Tahoe communities and all the residents impacted by the Caldor Fire,” said Governor Newsom. “We are using every available tool to protect lives and property and urge residents to stay safe and remain alert for instructions from local authorities amid these dangerous fire weather conditions.”

The request comes as first responders continue to assess the extent of damage from the Caldor Fire, which to date has burned more than 204,000 acres and ranks as the 15th largest fire in state history. If approved, a Presidential Emergency Declaration would supplement state, local and tribal government emergency services for the protection of lives, property, public health and safety.

The Governor’s request to President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can be found here. More information on how federal disaster declarations are declared can be found here.

Governor Newsom on Monday proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine, Amador and Placer counties due to the Caldor Fire, following the emergency proclamation issued for El Dorado County earlier this month. The state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from FEMA to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress this rapidly spreading fire.

The White House last week approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, including supports available to wildfire-impacted residents and assistance for state, tribal and local governments with ongoing emergency response and recovery costs. California recently secured FMAGs to support the state’s response to the Dixie Fire in Lassen, Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the French Fire, Caldor Fire, Monument Fire, River Fire and Lava Fire.

Governor Newsom has activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Caldor Fire, McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Governor has also signed executive orders to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts. CAL FIRE and Cal OES personnel are responding in concert with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fires.

