Transformation Insights is Pleased to Welcome its Newest Board Member, Sam Liu

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Insights, a consulting software solutions company, is pleased to announce the addition of Sam Liu to its advisory board.

“I have known Sam for almost ten years as both a colleague and mentor and I am so glad he has decided to join our team,” said Nathan Gampel, CEO and founder of Transformation Insights.

Sam is a Partner within the HR Transformation practice at Mercer Consulting. He advises senior executives in solving critical human capital issues such as managing large-scale strategic change, optimizing organizational talent through technology, and transforming HR into a more effective and strategic function.

"I am excited to join a team that has lived and breathed transformation and change. I believe there is much potential for the Kinetic Transformation Accelerator to offer change management at a scale where everyone wins," says Sam Liu

“Sam, together with Britt Nichols and Ralph Klatzkin, comprise a world-class team that will help us achieve our vision of helping companies of all sizes bring their vision to life,” Gampel concluded.

Transformation Insights, by Simpel and Associates, is a consulting software solutions company. Its products are based on Kinetic Transformation, a transformation management methodology developed across more than 20-years of studying and leading complex change programs by CEO Nathan Gampel.

https://www.simpelandassociates.com/

Or contact Rebecca Gampel at rebecca.gampel@simpelandassociates.com.

Rebecca Gampel
Simpel and Associates
+1 732-207-8005
