A death penalty advocate’s court challenge to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s moratorium on executions in California was rejected Tuesday by a judge, who said the advocate would not be personally affected by Newsom’s action and thus lacked legal grounds to contest it.
You just read:
Judge knocks down challenge to Newsom's death penalty moratorium
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.