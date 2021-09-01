Submit Release
Judge knocks down challenge to Newsom's death penalty moratorium

A death penalty advocate’s court challenge to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s moratorium on executions in California was rejected Tuesday by a judge, who said the advocate would not be personally affected by Newsom’s action and thus lacked legal grounds to contest it.

