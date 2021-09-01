Nearly 15,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in September

Summer isn't quite over yet! It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy the last days of summer while you can! Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 15,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at the following locations across the Panhandle Region in September.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Antelope Lake Sep 6-10 500 Post Falls Park Pond Sep 6-10 1,000 Smith Lake Sep 6-10 900 Snow Creek Pond Sep 6-10 300 Gene Day Pond Sep 6-10 1,000 Avondale Lake Sep 13-17 1,620 Fernan Lake Sep 13-17 3,000 Lower Twin Lake Sep 13-17 995 Mirror Lake Sep 13-17 1,080 Round Lake Sep 13-17 540 Fernan Lake Sep 20-24 3,000 Lower Twin Lake Sep 20-24 990

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on water conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Fish and Game Facebook page for regular news and updates.