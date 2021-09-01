Submit Release
News Search

There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,809 in the last 365 days.

Nearly 15,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in September

Summer isn't quite over yet!  It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy the last days of summer while you can! Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 15,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at the following locations across the Panhandle Region in September.

 

Body of Water Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked
Antelope Lake Sep 6-10 500
Post Falls Park Pond Sep 6-10 1,000
Smith Lake Sep 6-10 900
Snow Creek Pond Sep 6-10 300
Gene Day Pond Sep 6-10 1,000
Avondale Lake Sep 13-17 1,620
Fernan Lake Sep 13-17 3,000
Lower Twin Lake Sep 13-17 995
Mirror Lake Sep 13-17 1,080
Round Lake Sep 13-17 540
Fernan Lake Sep 20-24 3,000
Lower Twin Lake Sep 20-24 990

 

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on water conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

 

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website. 

 

 

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

 

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Fish and Game Facebook page for regular news and updates.

You just read:

Nearly 15,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in September

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.