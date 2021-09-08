Avaamo named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessment for Conversational AI Products 2021
Avaamo achieves the position as Leader for the second year in a row.LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group report, “Conversational AI – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.” Everest Group assessed 20+ Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) vendors across multiple categories, placing Avaamo's Conversational AI platform highly.
Everest Group’s analysts highlighted Avaamo's depth of Conversational AI technology from the breadth of channels including extensive voice channel support to the inbuilt proprietary NLP engine as key strengths, as enterprises increasingly move to more advanced use-cases that involve Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Cognitive Search and Contact Center Automation. In addition, the report points to Avaamo's vast experience in working with a diverse client base across multiple geographies and industries. In doing so, Avaamo has created an enterprise skills store with plug-and-play skills for quick implementation at scale.
“Avaamo offers a comprehensive conversational AI solution that includes features such as pre-built skills and intents for quick implementation, native voice capabilities, connectors to leading enterprise solutions, and agent-assist capabilities. These capabilities have allowed it to expand considerably in its core markets and address a large number of unique needs of clients from the different industries which Avaamo currently serves,” said Sharang Sharma, Practice Director at Everest Group.
Avaamo’s tightly integrated platform — fine-tuned with hundreds of customer recommendations – uniquely combines tooling, data, and enterprise connectors to make it easy to design, develop and deploy conversational applications in weeks in the heterogeneous reality of large enterprise environments.
Avaamo’s Conversational AI platform is used by enterprises to build Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) for customers, employees and suppliers. Avaamo delivers a conversational AI experience that executes complex multi-turn conversations across various channels that dynamically and quickly resolve queries for all large enterprises in customer service, ITSM, HR and Supply Chain. Avaamo’s platform also supports AI specific to vertical industries like healthcare, insurance, banking and finance.
“We are pleased to be recognized as a leading Conversational AI vendor in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for the 2nd year in a row”, said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo. “We are continuing to see a large number of enterprises adopt our technology to automate the last mile conversations they are having with their customers, suppliers and employees.”, he continued.
An excerpt and the Avaamo profile from “Conversational AI – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021” is available here: https://avaamo.ai/everest-group-report-on-intelligent-virtual-agent-technology-vendors/. Download now to learn more about why Avaamo was assessed highly across all categories.
For more information about Avaamo’s Conversational AI Platform visit https://avaamo.ai/conversational-ai-platform/
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omnichannel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to automate and deliver exceptional self-service experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, drives call center automation and supports self-service experiences in HR, IT service desk, and customer service. Avaamo facilitates more than 2 billion self-service interactions annually in over 30 languages and integrates with 150 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today. Visit www.avaamo.ai to discover how Avaamo is helping build the next-generation conversational enterprise.
AvaamoPR
avaamo
+1 650-383-5660
email us here