WYDOT to begin repairing bridges on US 14/16 near Ucross

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation commission recently awarded a 10.42 mile mill and overlay with bridge repairs project to Croell Inc.

The project area is located between Clearmont and the Ucross 14/16 Junction between mile markers 27.64 and 38.1.

Bridge repairs are scheduled to begin the first week of September. Croell, Inc. subcontracted the bridge work to S&S Builders who will start replacing isolated bridge barriers and guardrail on the Piney Creek and Coal Creek bridges. In addition to the bridge/guardrail replacing fencing on both sides of the highway for the length of the project.

Piney Creek Bridge is located at mile marker 27.87, and the Coal Creek Bridge at mile marker 28.32

Croell Inc. will begin the mill and overlay process, weather permitting, in late September. Prior to paving, contractors will perform some minor reconstruction of the road base on the ends of the bridge approaches which will mitigate the soft spots and potholing that exists now.

Due to the nature of the bridge work, traffic will be reduced to one lane over the structures, therefore, motorists traveling between these two bridges will encounter a traffic signal at either end of the bridges at mile markers 27.87 and 28.32. The traffic signal will operate 24 hours with an approximate 5 minute delay at either end to allow traffic to cross the bridge without incident. Additional measures will be taken to route school bus traffic through the construction in a timely manner.

Upon completion of the bridge work and reconstruction, the traffic signals will be removed and traffic patterns will resume to normal.

This project is scheduled to be completed by July 31, 2022.