“Every American, no matter who they are or where they live, deserves access to quality, affordable health care — including safe and legal abortion. Texas law SB8 is dangerous and dubious. The burdens of this law descend disproportionately upon low-income families and communities of color. The 21st century must be about protecting and expanding Americans’ health care, not illegally and discriminatorily denying it.”
You just read:
Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Texas Law SB8
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.