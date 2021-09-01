Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,808 in the last 365 days.

F&G Commission lowers bag limit for steelhead to one per day in most rivers

At a special meeting, Idaho Fish and Game Commission reduced the bag limit for steelhead anglers to one fish per day and three in possession. The new bag limit starts Sept. 3 and runs through Dec. 31, which is the end of the fall season. The bag limit applies to the following sections: 

  • Salmon River from Long Tom Creek (3/4 mile upstream from the Middle Fork Salmon River) to posted boundary 100 yards downstream of Sawtooth Hatchery.
  • Salmon River from the Lake Creek Bridge to Long Tom Creek (3/4 mile up- stream from the Middle Fork Salmon River).
  • Salmon River from its mouth upstream to the Lake Creek Bridge (about 6 miles upstream from the mouth of the Little Salmon River).
  • Little Salmon River from its mouth upstream to the U.S. Highway 95 bridge near Smokey Boulder road.
  • Snake River from the Washington State line at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers upstream to Hells Canyon Dam.
  • Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam to Oxbow Dam.
  • Clearwater River from its mouth upstream to the Memorial Bridge of U.S. Highway 12 at Lewiston.

For full seasons and rules see the steelhead seasons and rules webpage. 

 

You just read:

F&G Commission lowers bag limit for steelhead to one per day in most rivers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.