F&G Commission lowers bag limit for steelhead to one per day in most rivers
At a special meeting, Idaho Fish and Game Commission reduced the bag limit for steelhead anglers to one fish per day and three in possession. The new bag limit starts Sept. 3 and runs through Dec. 31, which is the end of the fall season. The bag limit applies to the following sections:
- Salmon River from Long Tom Creek (3/4 mile upstream from the Middle Fork Salmon River) to posted boundary 100 yards downstream of Sawtooth Hatchery.
- Salmon River from the Lake Creek Bridge to Long Tom Creek (3/4 mile up- stream from the Middle Fork Salmon River).
- Salmon River from its mouth upstream to the Lake Creek Bridge (about 6 miles upstream from the mouth of the Little Salmon River).
- Little Salmon River from its mouth upstream to the U.S. Highway 95 bridge near Smokey Boulder road.
- Snake River from the Washington State line at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers upstream to Hells Canyon Dam.
- Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam to Oxbow Dam.
- Clearwater River from its mouth upstream to the Memorial Bridge of U.S. Highway 12 at Lewiston.
For full seasons and rules see the steelhead seasons and rules webpage.