F&G Commission lowers bag limit for steelhead to one per day in most rivers

At a special meeting, Idaho Fish and Game Commission reduced the bag limit for steelhead anglers to one fish per day and three in possession. The new bag limit starts Sept. 3 and runs through Dec. 31, which is the end of the fall season. The bag limit applies to the following sections:

Salmon River from Long Tom Creek (3/4 mile upstream from the Middle Fork Salmon River) to posted boundary 100 yards downstream of Sawtooth Hatchery.

Salmon River from the Lake Creek Bridge to Long Tom Creek (3/4 mile up- stream from the Middle Fork Salmon River).

Salmon River from its mouth upstream to the Lake Creek Bridge (about 6 miles upstream from the mouth of the Little Salmon River).

Little Salmon River from its mouth upstream to the U.S. Highway 95 bridge near Smokey Boulder road.

Snake River from the Washington State line at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers upstream to Hells Canyon Dam.

Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam to Oxbow Dam.

Clearwater River from its mouth upstream to the Memorial Bridge of U.S. Highway 12 at Lewiston.

For full seasons and rules see the steelhead seasons and rules webpage.