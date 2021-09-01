Arquetopia in Puebla, Oaxaca earns top reviews by its students

arquetopia residency Arquetopia Residency Student Arquetopia Residency

PUEBLA, PUE, MEXICO, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arquetopia Foundation is delighted to announce new exciting projects which would expand their resident artists network, in addition to providing more immersive critical content and artistic possibilities.

First of all, Arquetopia Foundation is a world renowned, multi-award-winning nonprofit arts and cultural organization with a global social objective. All artistic undertakings are based on reflection, cooperation, and a sense of ethics, as per its mission. Their one-of-a-kind multinational Artist-in-Residence Programs are extremely selective and among the world's most distinguished. Arquetopia is unique, being the only intercontinental artist residency organization with four permanent specialized art centers on three different continents: Puebla and Oaxaca in Mexico, Cusco in Peru, and Naples in southern Italy. The Foundation offers a varied multitude of artistic disciplines embedded in reciprocal practices, critical scholarly perceptions, and a continuous development of connections with well-respected cultural institutes, excellent professionals, and fabulous artists, which is one of the factors behind the organization's reputation. Another factor that distinguishes Arquetopia is its commitment to the environment, reducing the carbon print, and using local and organic products.

Arquetopia, as a nonprofit organization, is officially established in Mexico, Peru and Italy to expand its mission and contribute to social change. The Foundation was established in 2009 with a large international board of directors and advisors that includes some of the world's most renowned thinkers, artists, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders. They are proud of their friendly and culturally varied field through many experiences, testimonies and reviews. Arquetopia annually hosts artists, writers, and intellectuals from the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia via their many residency programs. Over 750 international artists and authors have taken part to accompany them throughout their journey, coming from more than 95 countries around the world.

Arquetopia's special residency programs, which offer mentoring, comprehensive supervision and academic material customized for every artist and writer, have been hailed by residents from all across the planet. They offer large, recommended, and educational programs engaging professional artists, authors, scholars, and instructors, with a network of fantastic collaborative workshops, institutions, and locations, as well as specialized assistance. Each residency is mentored and customized, and all of their programs include weekly individual mentoring sessions with Arquetopia’s directorial and curatorial staff for personalized research assistance and resources, project guidance, and critique. The Foundation believes that art can truly trigger social change, and by nurturing artists and writers and focusing on their creativity, its mission is enriched and expanded into many diverse communities.

Back to our topic, Arquetopia Foundation’s new projects include, first of all, the relaunching of its new artistic residency site in Italy with a new research center dedicated to investigate the artistic relationships between Europe and the Americas, including the Renaissance and the “Conquest” of the Americas. This new art center will allow Arquetopia to offer new and diverse artist residency programs, in addition to providing artists and writers with more experience, collaborations, and academic value.

Through the years, Arquetopia Foundation has established several specialized international centers for the arts that are rooted in the context and local knowledge, taking into account the historical importance, global effect, and artistic significance of these unique locations. For instance, Arquetopia Puebla offers pre-Columbian and majolica ceramic residencies, organic painting, gold leafing, and multiple printmaking techniques, including etching, CNC, electro-etching, and lithography using the famous Mexican lithography stone. Arquetopia Oaxaca focuses on fibers and artists interested in natural color, as well as writers, offering residencies for textile artist including back-strap loom, tapestry, embroidery, natural pigments, natural ink silkscreen and Mexican jewelry. Arquetopia Peru, on the other hand, offers different and unique techniques that are specific to the Andean region, including natural dyes, Peruvian weaving, pre-Columbian ceramics and also a program for writers. Arquetopia Italia will also expand the scope of programs and artistic techniques offering residencies that are unique to the southern part of Italy and the region of Naples.

In addition to the mentoring and artistic guidance, all of Arquetopia’s programs have 24-hour access to the main shared studio with personal workspace, large tables, and wireless Internet. Each resident has their own private bedroom and access to the indoor and outdoor common/shared spaces. On top of that, Arquetopia provides home-cooked meals, locally grown coffee, and stocked kitchen –with organic and local produce, meats, and dairy– for 24-hour resident access. For instructional residencies, local Mexican, Peruvian, and Italian master artists are contracted for their generous knowledge and directly funded from the residency tuition, to support their work and their own community. Most materials and supplies included in the course are produced and/or bought domestically to support local businesses in Mexico, Peru and Italy. Also, in the planning for each residency, Arquetopia provides carefully detailed trip preparation materials, arrival transportation instructions, and orientation materials to all incoming residents.

Taking into consideration the importance of its alumni, Arquetopia also recently launched the Honors Alumni Residency Program, a special academic program for the most outstanding Arquetopia artist-in-residence alumni. Designed as an invitation-only, long-term residency, it offers a 24-month program combining an on-site residency with a flexible duration of 4 to 6 weeks, and up to a 18-month long-distance advisory process. During the long-distance advisory process mentored by renowned artist and Arquetopia founding director Francisco Guevara, each artist will set individual professional goals and develop a project. Artists are nominated based on exceptional aspects of their artistic practice, reflecting a high level of commitment to social change, and specifically to Arquetopia’s mission. For 2020, the Arquetopia outstanding alumni artists for 2020 are Katrin Aason (Costa Rica), Margaret Byrd (USA), Boni Cairncross (Australia), Jessie Lewis (South Africa), Susan Lynch (Australia), Georgia Matthews (Australia), Casey Mix (USA), Thomas Murray (USA), Jocelyn Salas (USA), Sarah Sipling (USA), Sandra Williams (USA), Wendi Yan (China).

Another exciting new project launched this year by Arquetopia is the video series “Subverting Mobilities: Reviews of the Artistic Process.” An accessible platform for the critical aspects of art making and reflecting the multiplicity of artistic practices around the world. This video series presented in a conversational and interviewing style, connects the best of Arquetopia’s artists with critical questions on social change, and relevant projects in the arts worldwide. As a matter of fact, this new video series is going to be beneficial for many artists and other individuals all throughout the world. On one hand, the video series would provide any interested person with information, tips, and even advice from the best artists in the residence which, basically, would inspire so many aspiring artists to go for their dreams with a clearer path in mind. On the other hand, this video series would allow more people to gain insight regarding artist residencies in general and specifically the practices at Arquetopia, its residences, projects, and also the kind of experience that one can gain by enrolling in one of the foundation’s programs.

Another very important component of Arquetopia’s mission is their classical music program. The music program is a permanent, high-level and international cultural showcase that also prepares serious young musicians for university and conservatory scholarship auditions, orchestral auditions, and career opportunities. Through The Clarinet Camerata of Mexico and under the direction of prominent clarinetist Christopher Davis, Arquetopia provides full-tuition scholarships for young local musicians in Mexico. Students involved receive continual music instruction at university Master's level, developing self-esteem and skills in communication, cooperation and teamwork, increasing likelihood of graduating from high school, and opening new doors for educational and professional international connections in classical music. In fact, this initiative would help shape these youngsters into better musicians with wider perspectives.

Arquetopia has become a node of relational webs, connecting numerous and diverse artists, writers, scholars, designers, and creative professionals from all over the world, with multiple cultural ecosystems and their potential to nurture everyone. In reviews, Arquetopia is the world's unique artist residence program that combines artistic assistance, rigorous academic education, and community engagement. Arquetopia is one of the fewest art organizations worldwide that does not discriminate, and that actually prioritizes diversity in terms of nationality, gender, race, age and stages in professional careers, and their residencies are the spaces where history and place are constantly being challenged. Join them in a global experience with a local perspective in an artistic journey searching for other creative ways of learning from each other and contributing to global change! For more information, please visit https://www.arquetopia.org/contact-us

