WIKIPEDIA CONFIRMS UNIQUE DISTINCTION - MICHAEL LEVINE, ONLY PERSON TO SPEAK AT HARVARD & OXFORD WITH 0 DAY'S OF COLLEGE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wikipedia confirmed in posting last week a unique distinction that acclaimed media expert and best-selling author Michael Levine is the only person ever to be invited to speak at both Harvard University and Oxford University that never attended even one day of college.

Levine who spoke at both prestigious universities on the topic of achieving "exceptional success" and career counsel for the prestigious students barely graduated high school back in 1972 due in large part to a disability with dyslexia.

Levine has gone on to have an epic career founding a PR firm back in 1983 that has represented a record-breaking 58 Academy Award winners 34 Grammy Award winners and 43 New York Times bestsellers

In addition, Levine has also authored 19 books including five bestsellers his most recent book Broken Windows, Broken Business" is considered a business classic and it started 25 of the 25 top business schools in America.

"I believe strongly in self-education, obviously" said Levine and was "honored to share some of my thoughts with the extraordinary students of both Harvard and Oxford. No one was more surprised than I to receive the invitations for both of these extraordinary universities and in fact I was so surprised, I asked both if they were sure they were contacting the right Michael Levine."

Harvard University is a private Ivy League research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Founded in 1636 as Harvard College and named for its first benefactor, the Puritan clergyman John Harvard, it is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States and among the most prestigious in the world.

The University of Oxford is a collegiate research university in Oxford, England. There is evidence of teaching as early as 1096, making it the oldest university in the English-speaking world and the world's second-oldest university in continuous operation. It grew rapidly from 1167 when Henry II banned English students from attending the University of Paris. After disputes between students and Oxford townsfolk in 1209, some academics fled north-east to Cambridge where they established what became the University of Cambridge. The two English ancient universities share many common features and are jointly referred to as Oxbridge.