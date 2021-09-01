Abshir Ali joins Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted

Submit Release
August 27, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Abshir A. Ali, aka Mowlid Hersi, of Tukwila, has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted after he failed to appear in King County Superior Court to face felony charges of filing a false insurance claim and first-degree attempted theft. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued and bail is set for $10,000. 

If you have information that may lead to Ali’s arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).  

Ali was charged in connection with an auto insurance claim after an investigation by Kreidler’s CIU. According to the investigation, Ali bought a 2015 Jaguar XF 2.OT in Burien on July 17, 2019. The next day, he rear-ended a 2010 Toyota 4Runner in Seattle. The Jaguar was not yet insured. On July 21, 2019, Ali paid for a 12-month auto policy from The General Insurance Co. for the Jaguar. The next day, he filed a claim stating his car was damaged in a hit-and-run while parked outside of his home. The projected loss for the claim was $8,191. 

GEICO, the insurer for the Toyota, interviewed everyone involved with the collision, including Ali’s passengers, and reported the July 18, 2019, collision to The General. The General denied Ali’s claim and referred the case to Kreidler’s detectives, as required by state law. 

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.  

