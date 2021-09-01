Attorney General Donovan Announces 5th Annual Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive

CONTACT: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

September is Hunger Action Month in Vermont. The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in food insecurity and the results of a recent University of Vermont study show that need has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Vermonters continue to face the challenge of keeping food on the table. In its fifth year supporting Vermonters in need and the vital work of the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive will start Friday, September 3rd and run until Friday, September 17th.

For the past four years, the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Bar Association (VBA), the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), and many other law offices throughout the state have joined forces to raise more than $43,000.00 and collect over 11,000 food items. This year, Attorney General Donovan is proud to announce that the Vermont Paralegal Organization (VPO) will join in hosting the food drive.

“I am pleased that Vermont’s legal community continues to rally to support Vermonters in need,” said Attorney General T.J. Donovan. “No Vermonter should go hungry, and we need to help each other out as best we can.”

Participants will host online fundraising pages and collect item donations. Attorney General Donovan’s Announcement Letter and Participation Form provide more information. The AGO, VBA, VPO, and Vermont Foodbank pledge to support all Vermonters in need through this collective effort to help put food on the table.

Last modified: September 1, 2021