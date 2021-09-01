FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Rock Creek Park Multi-Use Trail and Pedestrian Bridge Project Public Meeting #2 on September 7, 2021

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and the National Park Service (NPS) will host their second public meeting to update the public on the construction progress made year to date and outline construction activities for the next phase of the Rehabilitation of Rock Creek Park Multi-Use Trail and Pedestrian Bridge project.

DDOT will continue to rehabilitate and construct more the 3.7 miles of the paved, multi-use trail, which spans Wards 1 through 4 from M Street in Georgetown to Broad Branch Road NW. This public meeting will give residents and stakeholders an update of work accomplished year to date and an overview of the next steps—to include the identified next work areas, the upcoming construction schedule, and what the public should expect during this phase of construction.

What: Public Meeting #2 – Project progress update, review of the upcoming construction schedule, and impact to trail users

When: September 7, 2021, 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: (Online) rebrand.ly/RockCreekParkTrail2

Event Number: 180 303 9001

Event Password: September7!

Dial-in: (audio only): Call +1-202-860-2110. Access Code: 180 303 9001. An Attendee ID is not required, press # to join.

Accessibility: ASL interpreters will be available. The meeting will be recorded, and captions will be added before it is posted on the website.

The project consists of streambank stabilization, significant storm drain improvements, reconstruction of an existing retaining wall, trail reconstruction, and widening, including the use of permeable pavement. The upgraded trail will be 8’ to 10’ wide and the surface material used will be dense mix asphalt and porous asphalt. These improvements will help drain stormwater from the project and result in reduced erosion and trail maintenance.

A key feature of the project is a new 110-foot pedestrian bridge just south of the existing Beach Drive tunnel near the Smithsonian National Zoo. The new bridge will move bicyclists and pedestrians away from the current narrow sidewalk directly adjacent to vehicular traffic to a safer, dedicated path that will improve connectivity between the Rock Creek Multi-Use Trail and the Zoo Loop Trail. The project will repair the streambank and trail that has previously collapsed near the National Zoo. The project will also add 0.9 miles of newly constructed trail alongside Piney Branch Parkway between Beach Drive and Arkansas Avenue NW, which will provide new access to the park and trail.

For more information about the project, please contact DDOT Project Engineer, Omid Ghaemi at [email protected] or visit the project website at rock-creek-trail-dcgis.hub.arcgis.com/.

Can't Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be made available on the study website within 24 hours of the meeting's conclusion. Those who would like to leave a comment about the study can do so by leaving a comment on the project website.

Do you need assistance to participate?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the D.C. Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, D.C. Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

If you need special accommodations please contact Cesar Barreto at 202-671-2829 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting.

If you need language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Karen Randolph at 202-671-2620 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. These services will be provided free of charge.

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-671-2700 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-671-2620. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-671-2700 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-671-2700. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị miễn phí.

THÔNG BÁO QUAN TRỌNG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

የቋንቋ እርዳታ

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ጠቃሚ ማስታወቂያ

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለዚህ ማስታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하시거나 질문이있으실 경우202-671-2700 로 연락을 주십시오. 필요하신 경우, 고객 서비스 담당원에게 지원 받고자 하는 언어를 알려주시면, 무료로 통역 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文)接受幫助，請電洽202-671-2700, 將免費向您提供口譯員服務

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文）接受幫助或者對本通知有疑問，請電洽202-671-2700。請告訴客戶服務部代表您所說的語言，會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

