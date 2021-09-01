Aurora Lawmakers React to Indictments of Police Officers and Paramedics Involved in Elijah McClain Case

DENVER, CO – Senator Rhonda Fields and Senator Janet Buckner released the subsequent statements following Attorney General Phil Weiser’s announcement on the Grand Jury's investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, which returned a 32 count criminal indictment against three Aurora police officers and two paramedics:

“After two long years, we finally have some clarity on Elijah McClain’s case, and can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that these individuals will be held accountable for their vile actions,” said Senator Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora). “Today, I stand in solidarity with the McClain family, all of his loved ones, and the Aurora community, and commit to continue working together to advance meaningful criminal justice reform so we can create a world where black lives truly do matter.”

“Elijah McClain was a gentle soul who cared for others, who wanted to change the world, but whose precious life was taken from us much too soon,” said Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora). “Far too often, instances of police violence wreak havoc on communities of color, and so many Black men and women do not get the justice and accountability they deserve. Today, we got some accountability and a real path toward justice.”