SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis to Host Annual Gala on October 9 to Benefit Community Health Programs
Attendees to ‘Rise’ together on behalf of vulnerable neighbors across the St. Louis region.
For this year’s Gala, we ask our supporters to double down on the vision we have for the St. Louis region as we continue to Rise and serve our neighbors today, tomorrow and beyond.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis, a non-profit organization established to support the services of SSM Health hospitals, will host its annual Gala on Saturday, October 9, to raise funds for SSM Health Community Health. Inspired by the many health care workers providing care for our loved ones across the region, the theme of this year’s Gala — RISE — is fitting of the unique, immersive, in-person experience that will welcome SSM Health benefactors, corporate partners, sponsors and the public to the newly remodeled Hyatt Regency St. Louis. Those who are not able to partake in the evening’s festivities are encouraged to donate and/or bid on silent auction items to benefit SSM Health Community Health.
— Paul Ross, president of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis.
The presenting sponsor for the evening will be Edward Jones, whose generous partnership is an important part of their continuing commitment to the health and wellness of the St. Louis region. Funds from ticket sales, bids on auction items and other contributions will help to support efforts and programs that address the most pressing challenges facing the underserved, including food insecurity, homelessness, unemployment and poor access to care and transportation.
“The theme and funding focus for our 2021 Gala could not be more fitting after the year and a half which the world, and our community in particular, has faced,” said Paul R. Ross, president of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis. “Rise is a powerful verb—and in this case it is also a call to action, as we work to support our communities post-pandemic. COVID-19 created a heightened sense of awareness that our health is more interconnected than we ever thought. By attending the Gala, participating in our silent auction, or simply donating, individuals and families across the greater St. Louis area can join us in rising to build a happier, healthier community now and into the future.”
This year’s Gala will include an exquisite culinary experience, entertainment, insight from SSM Health hospital leaders, sponsor recognition, opportunities to donate and more. All local and national COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed to ensure a safe environment for attendees.
SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis exists to meet the needs of the community by raising awareness and financial support for various medical outreach and advancement programs throughout the region. The organization aims to provide benefactors with the opportunity to turn philanthropic investment into meaningful impact. This year’s Gala comes at a time when benefactors have a unique opportunity to address the root causes of health issues faced by our community’s most vulnerable families.
“Now more than ever, we must commit to helping those who need our support most,” said Ross. “In challenging times, our priorities narrow to the things most important to us: our families, our security and our basic needs – health care included. It is our goal at the Foundation to help SSM Health provide exceptional health care services to all. For this year’s Gala, we ask our supporters to double down on the vision we have for the St. Louis region as we continue to Rise and serve our neighbors today, tomorrow and beyond.”
To purchase a ticket, donate or learn more, visit givetossmhealth.org/gala, contact EventSTL@ssmhealth.com or call 314-523-8044.
About SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis
SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, SSM Health St. Claire Hospital – Fenton, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Wentzville and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors and volunteers to make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves across the region. Inspired by the mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a basket to collect donations, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth.org. givetossmhealth.org.
