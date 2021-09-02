Expecting Couple Wins Home Office Update with Lots of Sports Flair

Nutter Home Loans www.nutterhomeloans.com Tamara Day features sports memorabilia in this home office update. Tamara Day, design expert from HGTV's hit show Bargain Mansions

Tamara Day of HGTV’s Bargain Mansions designed the update for the winners of the Nutter Home Loans Room Makeover Contest

It was a heartwarming experience to create an uplifting space with beautiful furnishings for a couple who had so many tears the past year. And it was really fun to include all the sports memorabilia.” — Tamara Day, designer from HGTV's Bargain Mansions

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's routine for Tamara Day , host of HGTV's Bargain Mansions, to create home designs that better fit a family's needs. But her recent home update for Kansas City couple Josh and Amber Taylor was markedly different. The couple won the Nutter Home Loans Room Makeover contest to update an entertainment space, and just weeks before winning, they learned they were also expecting. Josh had hoped to update his basement to showcase his massive sports memorabilia collection, but with a baby on the way, the plans changed.The couple publicly shared their struggle with infertility and that the expense of IVF treatments had quashed their renovation plans until they learned they'd won. After Tamara updated a guest bedroom into a nursery, she wanted to make an additional update that could artfully display favorite memorabilia items to put Josh's sports passion back into the plans and find a new place for overnight guests. A peek inside Josh's home office, where he's worked since the pandemic and had stacks of his collection, put Tamara's design plans for Josh's home office in motion.The challenge was to find a perfectly-sized desk, chair, shelving, and a pullout couch to fit in a small room yet still offer a lot of function and a comfortable space for overnight guests. Tamara worked with Nebraska Furniture Mart to ensure she could pull it all together with the added flair of incorporating the many prized items from Josh's sports memorabilia collection. When she finished, she displayed signed posters, bats, helmets, and balls in special holders provided by The Art of Sports. She used the shelving for autographed shoes and other specialty items to add interest in the background of Josh's videoconference calls."I haven't worked with such an extensive collection of autographed sports memorabilia before," said Tamara Day, who owns and operates the design and home store, Growing Days Home. "That was exciting, but the part I loved most was that I, along with Nutter Home Loans and Nebraska Furniture Mart, got to give such an uplifting space with beautiful furnishings to a couple who had so many tears the past year."

