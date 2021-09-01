Interview with Cardiac Patient Reveals "Truth of God and Demons" after 4th Near Death Experience

NDE Near Death Experience Demon Possession, real or not

demons possession levitating blair witch

old dying needing love

After a fourth cardiac arrest KD answers questions about Life, Death, God and what demons are.

First let me say this. Demon possession isn’t what we think. These are demons. Pride, greed, Unforgiveness, sloth, coveting, fighting, gossip, self pity,. They are not an entity that enters a ...””
— KD Lilith
BURNS, OREGON, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KD is a Medium and Life Explorer with valued insight.

KD was interviewed about 4 NDE events and how it changed perspectives and faith. KD is quite forthright in speech. The interview was fun and inspiring. Many questions were answered. Find KD Lilith on Quora : Profession - Medium - Has Met God - quora.com/profile/KD-Lilith The following excerpts from the opinions of KD Lilith:

Find the full interview here: https://magneticmagic.net/tag/plasma-apocalypse/

KD, what is demon possession?

KD: "First let me say this. Demon possession isn’t what we think. These are demons. Pride, greed, Unforgiveness, sloth, coveting, fighting, gossip, self pity,. They are not an entity that enters a ...

Not a ghost that will eat you alive… not in the sense many think if demons. How do I know this. Have had 4 NDE’s during cardiac arrest. Been to heaven. Saw God. Had life review and documented. We will never eradicate the ills of life and society by taking these out of us and saying some entity did it. Nope doesn’t work that way. It’s called personal responsibility.

Don’t want the demon of selfishness, go to a nursing home. Adopt a person with no one. Shower them with love every day of the rest of their life. Listen to them tell you their life. Hold their hand. Talk to them. Draw them. Bring their favorite music and sit with them. Bring them to your home for holidays: shower them with love. Take them to dinner. Love them as you would the person you would give anything for one more chance…we always have one more chance to make someone’s life beautiful."

Read more here also: Wisdom Warriors University

Kevin Gilbert
Ride Thera Publishing
+1 406-702-0734
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sunrise in Oregon - Summer 2021

You just read:

Interview with Cardiac Patient Reveals "Truth of God and Demons" after 4th Near Death Experience

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kevin Gilbert
Ride Thera Publishing
+1 406-702-0734
Company/Organization
Ride Thera
PO Box 822
Burns, Oregon, 97720
United States
+1 406-702-0734
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We are a teaching site of the Human, Earth and Creator models. Founded by two people who together, searched for 36 years, the world's databases and patterns to reveal answers to any question about Life, Creation and Living the Best Life Possible.

Wisdom Warriors University

More From This Author
Interview with Cardiac Patient Reveals "Truth of God and Demons" after 4th Near Death Experience
8.8.2021 Website Premier of Wisdom Warriors University - Knowledge Action Unity Learning Headquarters
View All Stories From This Author