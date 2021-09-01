Interview with Cardiac Patient Reveals "Truth of God and Demons" after 4th Near Death Experience
After a fourth cardiac arrest KD answers questions about Life, Death, God and what demons are.
First let me say this. Demon possession isn’t what we think. These are demons. Pride, greed, Unforgiveness, sloth, coveting, fighting, gossip, self pity,. They are not an entity that enters a ...””BURNS, OREGON, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KD is a Medium and Life Explorer with valued insight.
— KD Lilith
KD was interviewed about 4 NDE events and how it changed perspectives and faith. KD is quite forthright in speech. The interview was fun and inspiring. Many questions were answered. Find KD Lilith on Quora : Profession - Medium - Has Met God - quora.com/profile/KD-Lilith The following excerpts from the opinions of KD Lilith:
Find the full interview here: https://magneticmagic.net/tag/plasma-apocalypse/
KD, what is demon possession?
Not a ghost that will eat you alive… not in the sense many think if demons. How do I know this. Have had 4 NDE’s during cardiac arrest. Been to heaven. Saw God. Had life review and documented. We will never eradicate the ills of life and society by taking these out of us and saying some entity did it. Nope doesn’t work that way. It’s called personal responsibility.
Don’t want the demon of selfishness, go to a nursing home. Adopt a person with no one. Shower them with love every day of the rest of their life. Listen to them tell you their life. Hold their hand. Talk to them. Draw them. Bring their favorite music and sit with them. Bring them to your home for holidays: shower them with love. Take them to dinner. Love them as you would the person you would give anything for one more chance…we always have one more chance to make someone’s life beautiful."
Read more here also: Wisdom Warriors University
