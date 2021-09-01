National Floors Direct Offers Best Practices for Protecting and Maintaining Your New Hardwood Floor
A beautiful hardwood floor is certainly an investment worth protecting.DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A beautiful hardwood floor is certainly an investment worth protecting. To help ensure that your new hardwood floor stays in pristine condition for as long as possible, let's take a look at a few tips from the flooring experts at National Floors Direct on how to protect and maintain a hardwood floor.
Clean Your Floor Regularly
Sweeping and vacuuming your hardwood floor regularly isn't just a matter of cleanliness - it's also an essential part of keeping your floor safe from damage. Hard pieces of grit, such as tiny rocks or pebbles of sand, can scratch a hardwood floor if enough pressure is applied to them. Scratches are the most common form of hardwood floor damage, keeping your floor free of debris. Another great way to keep out the debris that could cause scratches is to place a doormat by your door and avoid wearing your shoes in the house according to National Floors Direct advice.
Other Steps to Prevent Scratches
In addition to cleaning your floors regularly, you may also want to take a couple of other precautions in order to prevent scratches. While placing felt pads on the bottom of your furniture legs is an excellent practice. If you have a dog or cat that lives in your house, you may also want to keep their nails trimmed in order to avoid them scratching your floors.
Choose the Right Cleaning Products
Using chemical cleaning products can be a great way to keep your hardwood floor shiny and clean, but choosing the right ones is important. National Floors Direct says that you will want to avoid any product that leaves a residue behind, as these products can dull the top coating of your floors. Some products to avoid include any products that contain ammonia, wax, vinegar, or oil-based soaps. One great way to tell if a product is safe for your hardwood floors is to apply it to a window. If the product leaves behind any residue or oily film after it has dried, you'll want to avoid using it on your floors.
Prevent Water Damage
Water may not seem all that harmful to your hardwood floors, but it can certainly cause damage over time. A small spill that is quickly cleaned up shouldn't cause any problems, but prolonged exposure is where issues arise. Excess humidity is one factor that often causes water damage to hardwood floors, so if the humidity level in your home is above 50%, you may want to invest in a dehumidifier. It is also essential to address any water leaks as quickly as possible in order to prevent water damage National Floors Direct notes.
