DPI launches new website to better serve Apple market

DPI has launched a new website that is serving the Apple market better than ever. DPI works exclusively with business customers, which they call partners.
Our team is our core strength, so exceptional customer service is what makes dpi different.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Partners Incorporated, or dpi, has created and launched a new website in conjunction with an updated online store that provides a greatly improved buying experience. Now more than ever, a partnership with a trusted company is essential, and even more so for organizations looking to deploy Apple technology within an enterprise IT organization, better support existing Apple infrastructure, or implement employee choice.
dpi’s core business is supporting Apple and its ecosystem in enterprise environments, with key emphasis on the media & entertainment, healthcare, and scientific industries. The new website aggregates vital technical information, product launches, and alerts. dpi combines these features with improved site functionality and a simplified browsing experience to share resources directly from Apple and manufacturers of gear used in the Apple ecosystem. dpi’s new homepage, https://dpipro.com/, describes the dpi difference while highlighting its ‘partners & offerings’ and ‘managed & professional services’. A news and information center keeps visitors up to date on the latest Apple news and reported technical issues. The website incorporates a portal that streamlines every aspect of the client experience, from hardware and software orders to processes, logistics, shipping, warehousing, and beyond.
Founded in 1994 as an Apple value added reseller, dpi partners exclusively with business customers. When asked what distinguishes dpi from its competitors, CEO and founder Matina Koronis explains: “For over 25 years I’ve been able to say that our team is our core strength, so exceptional customer service is what makes dpi different. dpi employs a 100% team approach in all we do. Our clients, whom we consider partners, know they do business with all of dpi, not merely an account representative. Technical, sales, and customer service teams are all integral to a client’s “account team”, so clients get answers and never hear ‘I’m sorry, your rep is out of the office. Authenticity and great attitude cannot be trained. dpi values each of its team members, who, through their unique strengths, contribute to an exceptional client experience.”
