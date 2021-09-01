Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,900 in the last 365 days.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation Download logo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) held a farewell ceremony at the Emirates Palace Hotel for Boukary Sidibe, Ambassador of Mali to the UAE, and Antonio Álvarez Barthe, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, to commemorate the end of their terms as ambassadors of their countries.

At the start of the ceremony, Aliaa Al Mehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Protocol Affairs, made a speech commending the distinguished efforts of both ambassadors to enhance relations between their countries and the UAE while wishing them luck and success in their future endeavours.

She conveyed the appreciation of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for them and his best wishes in their future assignments.

The two ambassadors thanked the Emirati officials and hailed the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two diplomats highlighted the most important achievements accomplished between their respective countries and the UAE in all domains.

They also praised the developing bilateral ties between the UAE and their respective countries and thanked Emirati officials for their cooperation and support, which contributed positively to their assignment of enhancing the distinguished ties between their countries and the UAE.

The event was attended by Arab and foreign diplomats and officials from the ministry.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.

You just read:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.