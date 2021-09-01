“Let’s Talk Fibroids” with Toya Johnson, Kym Lee and Dr. Yan Katsnelson to Stream on Instagram September 8

USA Fibroids Centers’ Talk About “U” Video Chat will stream live on Instagram on Wednesday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. [EST].

NORTHBROOK, IL, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroids Centers’ Talk About “U” Video Chat will stream live on Instagram on Wednesday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. [EST]. Fibroid Ambassadors Toya Johnson and Kym Lee will lead a live chat about fibroid disease with USA Fibroids’ Founder and CEO Dr. Yan Katsnelson to encourage women to discuss fibroids.

The Talk About “U" series is a national public awareness campaign sponsored by USA Fibroid Centers to end the silence around fibroids that are seldom discussed, often underdiagnosed, and are the leading cause of hysterectomies in women in the U.S. An estimated 75% of reproductive-age women have uterine fibroids and about 25% of them suffer from symptoms including pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, pregnancy loss, and infertility. The occurrence and severity of symptoms are even higher among African American women.

“We need to end the suffering and the silence, talking more about non-surgical treatments like Uterine Fibroid Embolization that shrinks fibroids and alleviates symptoms,” said Katsnelson.

American television personality Toya Johnson and Kym Lee, a celebrity makeup artist, and were named USA Fibroid Centers Ambassadors to help more women have proactive conversations about their health and well-being with their care providers.

To join the free video chat, visit instagram.com/usafibroidcenters. For more information about fibroids, symptoms, and treatment options, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com. Schedule a consultation today by calling 866-212-1748.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.